After much controversy over state decree No. 729/2020, which provides for the application of ‘lockdown’, the blocking of non-essential services, in ten municipalities in Pará, including the capital, the state government updated the text on Thursday, 7. Criticism attacked item 58, which, without any observation, placed domestic work on the list of essential activities during the pandemic caused by the covid-19.

In the extra edition of the Official Gazette of the State (DOE), the list of essential services, after the imbroglio, now counts with the following update: “Domestic services, when essential to the care of children, elderly, sick or incapacitated, characterized by the absence or impossibility for the care to be taken by a person residing at home, such circumstance being included in a declaration to be issued by the contractor, accompanied by CTPS when applicable “.

The Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) manifested itself, by means of a note, stating that it is articulating a new wording of the decree, “recommending that the characterization of essential should only occur in relation to caregivers or caregivers of the elderly or disabled who need this care. “. The note also reinforces that the MPT “is against the inclusion of other categories of domestic workers as an essential activity”.

In a new technical note, the MPT notes that, “among its guidelines, it aims to ensure that the person who performs domestic work is exempted from attending the workplace, with guaranteed remuneration, during the period in which the measures to contain the pandemic of the coronavirus, except for the cases in which the provision of their services is absolutely indispensable, as in the case of caregivers for the elderly and the elderly who live alone, people in need of permanent monitoring, as well as in the case of people who provide services of care for workers dependent on workers and workers of activities considered essential in that period (article 3, § 3, of Law No. 13.979 / 2020) “.

The president of the Association of Labor Lawyers of Pará (ATEP), Daniel Rodrigues Cruz, explains that when the Government places these workers on the list of essential activities, it means that the service that helps maintain life must be maintained. “Domestic activity is very broad, so there are many doubts regarding the release of work. But, technically, the decision is based on the need to care for the elderly, babies, when mothers need to work, for example”, explained the lawyer.

The Attorney General of Pará (PGE) recognizes that it has received many doubts regarding the release of domestic activities. “We want to make it clear that these services were included after the evaluation of the state government, as a way of guaranteeing assistance to the elderly, people with disabilities or children, especially, in cases where those responsible work in essential activities”, said the attorney general of the State, Ricardo Sefer.

According to the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese / Pa), based on the 2017 Annual Continuous PNAD, of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the total number of persons engaged in domestic work in the state of Pará reaches 203,125 people; of these, about 92%, that is, 187,379, are women. The survey shows that 8% of the total are men exercising the activity, about 15,747.

