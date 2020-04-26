US President Donald Trump tweeted this Saturday that his daily press briefings on the new coronavirus pandemic did not deserve his time, two days after generating worldwide controversy over the appearance of treating the disease with a disinfectant.

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

“What is the point of having press conferences in the White House when the Oriented Media only ask hostile questions and then refuse to report the truth or the facts accurately,” the Republican president wrote.

“They have record audiences, and the American people have nothing but Fake News. It is not worth the time and effort!” He tweeted.

Inject disinfectant

His comments seem to confirm information from American media that, stung by questions about his management of the health crisis, he planned to stop his press conferences, broadcast on cable TV channels, and which can sometimes last longer. two hours.

The president of the United States, the country most mourning the pandemic with more than 53,000 dead, had created amazement Thursday at one of these press points.

“I see the disinfectant knocks it out (the coronavirus) in a minute. A minute. And is there a way to do something like that with an injection inside or almost like a cleanse? “he said.

Donald Trump finally assured Friday that he had expressed himself “sarcastically”, before ending his press conference that evening after only about 20 minutes, without taking questions.

50 press points in two months

On Saturday, after 50 press points in two months, the White House held none.

Donald Trump, who is running for a second term in November at the White House, used these briefings to praise the policies followed by his administration, reject criticism and attack China, Democrats and American journalists.