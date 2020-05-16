The executive director of the Federal Police and former superintendent of the corporation in Rio, delegate Carlos Henrique Oliveira, asked to provide a new statement in the investigation that investigates President Jair Bolsonaro’s alleged attempt at political interference with the PF. Oliveira is due to be heard again next Wednesday.

PF number 2 contradicted Bolsonaro. Oliveira said in a hearing last Wednesday that the regional Fluminense targeted family members of the president. According to him, the inquiry “was of an electoral scope, and has already been reported without indictment”. He also said that the departure of delegate Ricardo Saadi from the head of the PF in Rio was not due to “productivity issues”, as Bolsonaro claimed in the first attempt to change the superintendent of the Fluminense corporation, the center of the crisis between the president and the former minister Sérgio Moro.

The PF summoned three other delegates to be heard in the investigation into Moro’s charges against Bolsonaro. On Tuesday, Chief Constable Claudio Ferreira Gomes, Director of Intelligence at the corporation, will testify. The alleged charge by the President of the Republic for PF reports is one of the central points of the investigation.

On Wednesday, in addition to Oliveira, delegates Cairo Costa Duarte and Rodrigo de Morais will be deposed. Both are stationed in the Minas Gerais PF – Duarte is the superintendent of the unit and Morais is responsible for conducting investigations into the knife attack suffered by Bolsonaro during the election campaign in 2018.

Hearings



This week, nine testimonies were given. Delegates Maurício Valeixo, Alexandre Ramagem, Ricardo Saadi, Alexandre Saraiva and Carlos Henrique Oliveira were heard; ministers Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office), Walter Braga Netto (Civil House) and Luiz Eduardo Ramos (Government Secretariat); and deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP). The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

