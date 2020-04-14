Roger Gracie, courtesy of Dux Carvajal

As the days go by, as more deaths are confirmed, as a result of the coronavirus, more people take responsibility in dealing with one of the largest health crises in history. Already recovered from the virus, the Jiu JitsuRoger Gracie spoke about what he lived and alerted people.

“I had the virus. I recovered two weeks ago. I was very bad, in bed. And it is good to speak, because many people do not have an exact notion of what it is, they think that they will not have it, that they will never reach it. I spent ten days in bed, with 40 degrees of fever and a bad cough. I felt short of breath one day, but did not progress during the day. I woke up in the morning with pounding heart, lack of oxygen. Call the ambulance, I got in it. I did the tests, called the chief of medicine and believe it is better than this in my home “he explained Gracie to Combat.

Conscious with the duty to inform practitioners and martial arts fans about the dangers of getting the disease, which has claimed thousands of victims worldwide, Roger He took the opportunity to warn all those who follow his path in the gentle art.

“It’s good that people know I had it. I have a lot of friends that I talk to, who thought they wouldn’t have it because of being healthy, young. There are many people dying. A friend of a friend, in Italy, was a marathoner, he was 35 years old and passed away. Cousin of the bride of my teacher is 30 and is hospitalized. There are many who have no conscience. It is necessary to raise awareness. Facing the disease, older more fragile athlete, but also others. You cannot be negligent. It is not a joke”, Concluded the former champion One Championship.

Multi-champion Jiu Jitsu and a career with step in UFC and One Championship. RogerHe is dedicated to managing his academies that teach about soft art. Brazil withdrew from the MMA in 2017.