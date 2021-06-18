After conquering the United States public, now he is going for the world crown

Knowing that he has a punch that can make a difference at any moment of a fight, the Mexican Julio ‘Pollito’ Ceja, is getting ready to return to the ring and challenge the best exponents of 126 pounds, and seek the second championship of the orb in different categories.

Ceja Pedraza, exclusive fighter for Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; he has scored 32 wins with 28 of them by knockout, adding a knockout effectiveness of 88%, and ranked among the best 10 in the world in the rankings of the main organizations.

The ‘Pollito’, who was world monarch of the super roosters by the World Boxing Council, has campaigned in the United States, based on the Cuban Ismael Salas gym in Las Vegas; facing top-level fighters like Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux and now-unified champion Brandon Figueroa from Texas.

Always disciplined, Julio César keeps training in the gym of his property in Atizapán, State of Mexico; maintaining his great physical shape by the time of reporting to his camp in the United States and continuing to delight fans with his knuckle power and becoming the challenger to the world crown, now that he has invaded the 57,152 kilogram division.