In case of not obeying the indications, the companies would be closed. (Photo: José Luis González / .)

After the confusion and sudden changes in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Health Secretary (SSa) determined that the automotive industry companiesaerospace mining Or the building will be able restart your activities from next May 18, single if they comply with the protocols healthy distance and labor protection.

By means of a third modification in the DOF, the health authority added subsections so that these activities, which were already considered as essential, you can mark your reopening. However, because it is “a goodwill agreement“, if protocols are not followed, “Will proceed to closure of companies or industries that put their workers at risk. ”

Thus, in the DOF it can be read that “if the process (of presenting and implementing the health protocols for the protection of workers) is concluded and approved before June 1, 2020, the corresponding company or industry may start its operations“

Therefore, companies will have this period to implement health mechanisms they will jointly broadcast both the Health Secretarythe of Economythe Work and Social Welfareas well as the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

Between May 18 and June 1, industries must have complied with the protocols. (Photo: File)

It should be remembered that confusion has reigned in this process of reopening. On the night of May 12, the government announced that, following an agreement with the General Health Council, the country would reopen these industries from May 18. The date was stipulated in the DOF the following day; however, the document was changed and stated that the restart would be Until the 1st of June.

The modification was explained through the DOF’s official Twitter account, where it was detailed that when publishing the digital version in their internet portal, they had included “wrong imagesTherefore, some users, when consulting the edition and confronting it with the images of the DOF pages also published, realized that observed differences“

Another of the federal agencies that ruled in this regard was the Ministry of Economy, which reported that this document was a eraser and that the final version It would be the one that would be published on Wednesday afternoon.

This topic became such a relevant topic that it even escalated to the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López -Gatell, who spoke on the subject during the evening conference on May 13, where he stressed that the date in which these activities would reopen would be June 1.

Since May 12, the confusion and changes in the DOF have been constant. (Photo: Alex Cruz / EFE)

Amid the uproar, Enoch Castellanos, president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra), pointed out during a conference Wednesday morning, that even they (the government) were not aware of the day to resume operations.

On the subject, Eduardo Solís, former president of the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA), asked “that we do return to work even gradually, very gradually, and thus give confidence to our clients. Turning back from yesterday to today is a very bad sign for our business partners.“He pointed out.

In addition, under pressure from the United States, which will reactivate most of its plants next Monday, Mexican industrialists hoped that the government’s economic recovery plan would standardize the essential sectors with those of the North American country.

“If Mexico does not quickly restore global value chains, buyers will look for other suppliers in other latitudes, is the most worrisome thing, to which we have to focus the most and the call that we make to the government ”, alerted this Thursday Francisco Cervantes, president of the Confederation of Industrial Chambers (Concamin).

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

They warn that the paralysis in the automotive industry could extend until June

Corrected the Official Gazette of the Federation: the reopening of activities will be until June 1

In the face of the economic crisis, airlines in Mexico announced their offers to take off