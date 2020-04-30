Become a hero in the eyes of the British by collecting record amounts for caregivers, veteran Tom Moore celebrates his 100th birthday Thursday, a day that looks like a national celebration in the midst of a pandemic of new coronavirus.

Blowing 100 candles is always an event, but for “Captain Tom”, the party takes on impressive proportions. His tireless round trips made with his walker, medals pinned on his jacket, put balm on the British who pay a heavy price with more than 26,000 dead with no beginning of deconfinement in sight.

A train in his name, and the RAF as a guest

A high-speed train was named after him, a birthday message adorns all letters sent from the United Kingdom this week and the daily The Telegraph devoted an article to his style of dress (impeccable jacket and tie for his outings in public). For D-Day on Thursday, Royal Air Force planes typically deployed for World War II commemorative events will fly in his honor.

The retiree from Yorkshire (north of England) also received more than 125,000 birthday cards sent from around the world, enough to fill the large hall of his grandson Benjie’s school. Among the senders, Prince William or the captain of the English football team Harry Kane as well as thousands of children who sent him their most beautiful drawings.

The air parade “was to be a surprise,” Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter on Tuesday, but in the face of huge media interest, the government had to confirm the rumors. The time of this overview was not communicated to avoid crowds gathering during this pandemic period.

33 million euros raised

On April 6, “Captain Tom” launched the challenge of collecting 1,000 books for associations linked to the public health service, the NHS. He himself had set himself the goal of covering 100 times the width of 25 meters from his garden. He wanted to pay tribute to the caregivers who had cured him of cancer and a broken hip. Ten days later, “Captain Tom” completed the last meters of his journey, leaning on his walker, between two rows of soldiers at attention.

Meanwhile, the generosity of the public has exceeded all expectations and its collection approached Wednesday evening 30 million books online, or 33 million euros. Since then, this engineer by training who served in India and Burma has become a living legend, praised by the government as a “source of inspiration” for the country, in this unprecedented period of crisis.

The Guinness Academy awarded him “the world record for the single person who collected the most money during a charity walk”, saluting an “indomitable man of 99 years (who) rightly deserves his place in the history books. “

A tube

But the grandfather didn’t stop there and looked for a new way to raise funds for caregivers. He took over with the British artist Michael Ball and the choirs of the NHS You’ll never walk alone, a song taken from a post-war musical that became the anthem of the supporters of the club. Liverpool football, and now a symbol of mutual aid in these times of pandemic. Barely sold, the title ranked first in the British ranking for singles.

“We are extremely proud of the way the nation has taken Grandpa into his heart,” said his 16-year-old grandson, Benjie. “Words cannot express how much he is my idol,” he said.