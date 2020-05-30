Club requested the player’s return to Spanish football, which ends his stay in Porto Alegre early

It was just five games that Caio Henrique played for Grêmio. This Friday, the club from Rio Grande do Sul announced that Atletico Madrid exercised a clause in the loan agreement by the athlete and requested his return to Spanish football, which ends his stay in Porto Alegre early.

In the statement in which Grêmio announced the departure of Caio Henrique, the left-back said that he hopes to return one day to the team, which had hired him on loan until the end of 2020. In addition, he made a special thanks to the club’s supporter.

“I want to thank Grêmio for the opportunity to wear this shirt, especially to President Romildo, our coach Renato and Klauss for all their efforts in my hiring. Especially also the Grêmio fans that marked me a lot, especially in my debut that we won Gre-Nal. I hope one day I will be able to return to Grêmio that will continue, forever, in my heart “, he said.

After standing out for Fluminense in 2019, Caio Henrique disputed the Pre-Olympic for the Brazilian team, having helped the team to guarantee itself in the Tokyo Games. Then, the 22-year-old, loaned by Atlético de Madrid, played five games for Grêmio, three as a starter. In the last of them, in the classic against Internacional for the Copa Libertadores, the full-back was one of eight players sent off by referees after widespread confusion.

Caio Henrique’s return to Atletico Madrid comes at the moment when he was defined by the resumption of the Spanish Championship in June. In the team led by Diego Simeone, also Brazilian Renan Lodi is the holder of the left wing.

