Athlete sent a ‘come back soon’ to the player, who has not been linked to clubs since February, when he left Cruzeiro

Fluminense may not have played for two months, amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Even so, the request for players and fans remains the same: striker Fred. If there was already this demand from the stands before the season stopped, now it has become even greater.

This Wednesday, the choir was reinforced by the experienced Nenê. In an interview with FluTV, he sent a “return soon” to the player, who has not been linked to clubs since February, when he left Cruzeiro. Fred and the board of the Rio team have been negotiating in recent weeks, with no deadline to define.

“He is one of the club’s greatest idols and a sensational player. He can certainly help us a lot. The crowd, being happy, the club will also be fine. And his quality as a player … One of the greatest scorers in Brazil in recent season. I would be very happy to play alongside him “, declared Nenê.

He reinforced the request by answering another question, about his history at Laranjeiras club. “It is a source of great pride to be remembered together with great idols of the club. And I hope that this second idol that I said (Fred) will return soon too”, commented the midfielder, between laughs.

Neither Flu nor Fred recently released information on the progress of the negotiations. But it is speculated that the possible contract will last until 2022. In order to return to the Rio team, the attacker would have to accept a strong salary reduction, since Flu has also suffered financially from the pandemic, which paralyzes Brazilian football since March.

