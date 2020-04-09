As reported Wednesday night, the former featherweight champion, Jose Aldo was left out of the bantamweight belt fight at UFC 250 versus Henry Cejudo. After the visa was denied due to the coronavirus pandemic. This afternoon, six more Brazilians were left out of the card on May 9.

In an article of Guilherme Cruz from MMA Fighting, it was revealed that fights involving Shogun Rua, Minotouro Nogueira, Ketlen Vieira, Bethe Correia, Augusto Sakai and Carlos Felipe have trouble getting a work visa on the billboard after changing their place of Sao Paulo to U.S.

They were without rivals, Marion Reneau who faced Scallop, Pannie kianzad what is mediated with Bethe Correia. Blagoy Ivanov Y Sergey Spivak they were left without rivals, after the forced exits of Augusto Sakai Y Carlos Felipe.

Of the Brazilians who are on the card, only two will be able to see action on the card. The former champion, Fabricio Werdum who faces Aleksei Oleynik, while Amanda Nunes will defend his featherweight belt when he faces Felicia Spencer. Both athletes are based in U.S years ago.

Aldo, was replaced by former bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, who returns for the first time in four years to face Henry Cejudo. At the moment, it is not known who will accept to continue on the card or if they will have a new rival on a date to announce.