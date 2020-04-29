The City of São Paulo has given up using employees from the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) for the activity of checking deaths in homes in the city. The change comes after a protest by the category, which claimed that the new assignment consumed important resources that should be aimed at emergency aid. The Health Department now says it is starting to hire specific health teams to verify deaths.

Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) had issued a decree on Saturday, 25, with the express authorization for doctors from Samu to draw up death certificates. The measure considers the coronavirus pandemic and the consequences for the city’s funeral service. In practice, the verification of death at home avoided overloading the Death Verification Service (SVO) and was intended to expedite the burial of victims and prevent the spread of the virus.

The death verification activity had already been delegated to Samu since at least April 10th. Officials reported to the State that the service had to deploy advanced support units (ambulances that have a doctor) for the drafting of the death certificate, which implied the withdrawal of this team from assistance in the most serious cases.

This Tuesday, 28, Maisa Ferreira dos Santos, coordinator of Samu, downloaded an information explaining that, after negotiation with the State Health Secretariat, the advanced support ambulances will be exclusive for urgent and emergency care and collaboration in patient transfers of covid-19.

In a note, the Municipal Health Department said it had started the process of hiring specific health teams to carry out the service related to issuing death certificates at home, in addition to the collection and forwarding of material for testing the coronavirus. “With this, Samu’s coordination is gradually demobilizing the teams involved. Samu had been carrying out the activities provided for in the state government’s resolution, but was looking for alternatives to avoid damage to urgent and emergency care,” said the folder.

The secretariat said that from March 1 to April 24, the service carried out 5,998 cases of suspected or confirmed cases of covid-19. “Comparing with the same period in 2019, there was an increase in the number of visits by 11.14% in the month of March 2020. In April there was a daily increase of 30.03% in the number of visits until the 24th , compared to the daily average for the same period. “

As for home deaths, Samu said he had issued 127 death certificates in the past 15 days, of which 8% were from patients suspected of having coronavirus.

