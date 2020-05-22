BRASÍLIA – Banco do Brasil decided to withdraw the veto to the “Jornal da Cidade Online” website to receive advertising from the bank, after councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) criticized the blockade.

BB’s marketing and communication area, whose manager is Antonio Hamilton Rossell Mourão, son of Vice President Hamilton Mourão, considered the blocking to be exaggerated and resumed allowing the site, aligned to the conservative right, to receive advertising from the bank yesterday. The decision, however, was not released.

BB’s president Rubem Novaes told the Estadão that you did not agree with the restriction and that the site should not be punished.

As the Estadão, on Wednesday, Carlos Bolsonaro criticized the attitude of the communication area that said he would veto ads on the site. “Marketing from @BancodoBrasil stomps on alternative media that brings out omitted truths. I won’t say anything because they’ll say I’m in the way … now it’s up to you to connect the dots again and I will be beaten up again, very proud! Obs: I don’t know anyone from @JornalDaCidadeO “, wrote the president’s son on Twitter.

The bank was informed that it was monetizing the site by Sleeping Giants Brazil. It is a profile on Twitter that alerts companies when their advertisements are on sites with racist or fake news content. In this case, the profile communicated to the bank through the social network that its advertising was on a page known for spreading fake news and, furthermore, that it is against social isolation to combat the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Jornal da Cidade Online published at least eight texts that were denied by Estadão Verifica, including an article that manipulated data from opinion polls to make it appear that Bolsonaro’s approval had increased between January and November last year and to hide that the government’s disapproval had grown significantly.

There is also a text with false information about the delivery of ‘security codes’ from the electronic ballot box to Venezuelans and, in May of this year, a piece of disinformation omitted an excerpt from the speech of the governor of New York, Andrew Cuoco, about the fall of the index of new infections in the state to highlight research data that would ‘prove’ the failure of the New York lockdown.

Site alerts BB about advertising on a site accused of spreading fake news, and BB replied to the profile also on Twitter: ‘We reject any spread of fake news’

Photo: Playback / Estadão

The website was sentenced this month to indemnify the president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Felipe Santa Cruz, for the publication of reports considered offensive. The owners of the site had to remove the texts from the air and still publish the full sentence, in addition to a retraction, within 48 hours, under penalty of a daily fine of R $ 1,500.

The AosFatos website also revealed, in July last year, that Jornal da Cidade Online had two apocryphal profiles that attacked politicians and magistrates. The columnists Amanda Acosta and Otto Dantas used altered photos by the writer Thalita Rebouças and a man, whose original photo is in an image bank.

In a note, the editor of Jornal da Cidade Online states that the choice of the site to run the ad derives from the ‘considerable number of hits’ in the state.

@BancodoBrasil Marketing tramples on alternative media that brings out omitted truths. I will not say anything because they will say that I am disturbing ….. now it is up to you to connect the dots again and I will be hit again, with great pride! Note: I don’t know anyone from @JornalDaCidadeO pic.twitter.com/Ev4zc67K2G – Carlos Bolsonaro (@CarlosBolsonaro) May 20, 2020

“As for the checks carried out by the Estadão, it is evident that it was never a matter of ‘fake news’, these were matters that, according to the verification agencies, contained some inaccuracies. So much so that they were promptly corrected and the markings removed. In this sense, it is worth remembering that any communication vehicle can make a mistake or make a mistake, including the Estadão“.

Regarding the report on the AosFatos website that points to the use of apocryphal profiles to attack magistrates, Jornal da Cidade Online stated that these are ‘lying, defamatory and slanderous’ publications. “To say that the newspaper made use of apocryphal profiles for texts written using a pseudonym is an aberration. JCO is a constituted company (sic), with headquarters and CNPJ. It has a responsible journalist as editor and who is responsible for everything that is published, “he said.

See too:

Video goes viral when it shows a reporter taking off shoes and giving the migrant barefoot; Look

.