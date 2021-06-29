After breaking the silence before the justice, Britney Spears traveled to Hawaii with her boyfriend



Britney Spears.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / .

Britney Spears He decided to take a few days to relax and unwind after telling his truth to the world. The pop singer, who appeared before a Californian court to request the cessation of the legal guardianship of her father, Jamie Spears, traveled to Hawaii with her partner, Sam asghari.

(Swipe to see the photos)

According to what the Access site reports, the singer flew to the island of Maui last Thursday, the day after giving her testimony. Her boyfriend shared a series of videos on his Instagram account where they can be seen on a plane while playing with camera filters. In the new post, the pop star laughs while filming her boyfriend “asleep” and putting on a puppy filter.

The pop star revealed in her testimony that for 13 years she cannot make decisions in her life, that they do not allow her to fulfill her desire to be a mother again and that she cannot marry or dispose of her money, among other things. In addition, she assured that her father should be imprisoned, since, according to her, his guardianship has been abusive and has forced her to do things that she did not want to do.

Asghari’s publication is the first trace of Spears after she made an apology request on her Instagram account to her fans for implying that she was “fine” when in fact she was not and they knew it.

A source close to the couple told the aforementioned media that Britney and Sam wanted to go away for a few days, that they support each other, that “they are a perfect pair” and who are looking to consolidate their future and live life as they want.

Maui is one of the spots where the couple usually vacation. In fact, he had already visited the island at the beginning of the year. Spears also mentioned the “vacation to Maui” as one of the things her curating team threatened to take away from her during her testimony.