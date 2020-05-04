The pause in football due to Covid-19 interrupted a rising moment for Alvaro Vieira, who had a great start to the second season for FC Lviv, and was already the highlight of the team in the second half of 2019, closing the season by scoring a goal in last round of the Ukrainian championship, in the 3-2 victory over kKolos Kovalivka. After the pre-season at the end of January, the 25-year-old started the year with 100% participation in the team’s goals.

Alvaro has stood out in the season with the shirt 10 of FC Lviv (Photo: Disclosure / FC Lviv)

Photo: Lance!

The victory over Olimpik Donetsk by 1 to 0 on February 23, had the assistance of the Brazilian for the goal of Yaroslav Bogunov, and in the next round, the striker rocked the nets for the first time 2020. Alvaro’s presence helps in scoring the FC Lviv in the table, looking to be in a better position. With only 5 games in the year before the stoppage, the Brazilian remains optimistic with the return of the championship in Ukraine and believes that they can maintain the initial regularity.

– I am very happy to know that the work will return on the 4th of May, I could no longer stand to live far from what I love to do, which is playing football. This distance from the routine hurts, every day when we are working, we wake up early, we train, we rest only at night, so it is a routine that gets used, and training is that, rewarding. The anxiety about returning to play an official game is enormous, more than a month that all this is happening and I miss everything I was living on the pitch, an exceptional moment, I made good games this year, and a sequence playing the 90 minutes. I want to continue at that intensity and the preparation now to return will be very well done to be on the field even better than when we were interrupted by the pandemic “- said the striker.

In February this year, Alvaro completed a year in Lviv, and with 34 official matches for the club, he added 4 goals and 3 assists. The return to the lawns is scheduled for May 30.

See too:

The selection of the “Brazilian national team” of gringos