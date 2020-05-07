Related video that might interest you:

Madonna caused a stir on social networks after clarifying some of the comments she made a few days earlier regarding her convalescence caused by the contagion of the coronavirus, as well as to deny several of those alleged misunderstandings that her words would have generated, according to the report. tone of outrage he has exhibited in his latest Instagram post.

In this way, the queen of pop explained that he contracted the disease probably about ‘seven weeks ago’, like some of his dancers and members of the technical staff, and when he was still on his concert tour ‘, specifically in the last series of recitals held in Paris.

“And just to set the record straight for those people who’d rather believe the tabloid headlines than do their own research on the nature of this virus. I’m not currently ill. When you test positive for antibodies it means you’ve had the virus, which is clear why I was very sick for seven weeks, just like other artists in my show. We all thought it was just a bad flu. “

Therefore, the 61-year-old diva has stressed that she is “healthy and very well” at the moment, as well as those members of her team who went through the same experience.

The interpreter ended her impromptu statement appealing to the responsibility of journalists and their own followers, urging them to inform themselves properly before drawing hasty conclusions about her. “Information is power,” he wrote in his note.

