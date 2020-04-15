According to Deadline, after debuting in the directing with an adaptation of the comic by Valiant Comics, ‘Bloodshot’, director David S. F. Wilson will continue his relationship with Sony to take over the adaptation of the science fiction novel by Daniel Suarez,‘Influx’.

Published in 2014, the novel takes place in a futuristic setting and focuses on a particle physicist who perfects an invention that has changed the world. When his laboratory was attacked by terrorists, he was seized by a clandestine government department that imprisoned and tortured him after the physicist refused to work for them. He must then escape from prison and discover the government’s intentions to save the world.

Sony recently acquired the rights to this novel Prometheus Award winner and that years ago already had an adaptation attempt at the hands of Fox.Zak Olkewicz wrote the script, with Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Jason Blumenthal and Tony Shaw of Escape Artists as producers.

Wilson himself showed on Twitter his emotion with this new project that will finally bring to the big screen.