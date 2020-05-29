Club used its social networks to publish a letter thanking and giving a balance of the three days of the campaign held at the stadium, between Tuesday and Thursday

Palmeiras used their social networks to post a letter of thanks after the blood donation campaign that took place between Tuesday and Thursday, at Allianz Parque, which took place at scheduled times and guaranteed safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. The club said 985 people (including defender Luan, who touched a doctor who lost his palmeirense father) donated enough to save 3940 lives in those three days.

– In three days of giving, you made a difference. We and the approximately 4 thousand lives saved are grateful. Thank you very much, Família Palmeiras – Palmeiras wrote on his Twitter this Friday.

Defender Luan participated in the blood donation campaign at Allianz Parque this week (Press Release)

See the full letter released by Palmeiras about blood donation:

“Palmeiras Family,

We want to thank you with all our heart, to you who came to donate blood in our house, even in such a complicated period with this one.

Each helped save 4 people. In total, 985 people donated, totaling 3940 lives saved in 3 days of action.

Even away from the fields, you, the fans, are driving us more and more.

Hold on, this moment will pass. We’re all in this together, as we always have been and will be.

Thank you,

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras. “

Check the publication on Palmeiras’ Twitter account about the donation:

