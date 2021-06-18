After Biden’s visit, Blinken returns to Europe to meet with Merkel and Macron

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, will return to Europe next week after Joe Biden’s first trip as president, to continue cultivating ties with his allies France, Germany and Italy and to address thorny issues such as Libya and the struggle. against the Islamic State.

The State Department announced on Friday that Blinken will conduct a week-long tour of Europe that will include meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Blinken will begin his visit in Berlin to participate in an international conference on Libya, which is slowly moving towards stability with elections scheduled for December 24.

Both Germany and France had difficult relations with former President Donald Trump, who berated Europeans for their trade, defense and immigration policies, and now his successor Joe Biden seeks to heal the wounds.

Blinken will address another important global issue in Rome during the conference of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State group, which has diversified into Africa and Afghanistan after being decimated in Syria.

He will then participate in the Italian city of Matera in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of the 20 largest economies (G20), which offers the opportunity to meet with his counterparts from Russia and China, at times of tension in US relations with both. countries.

At the G20 Blinken “will reinforce the United States’ commitment to multilateralism and discuss continued cooperation to combat the covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and better work with our global partners, with a focus on Africa,” the spokesperson said of the State Department, Ned Price.

Biden visited the United Kingdom, Belgium and Switzerland this week on his first trip as president to Europe, to participate in the G7 and NATO summits, where he sought to strengthen the transatlantic union to face the challenges imposed by China.

He also held a meeting in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The US government said it was open to meeting with China, which Washington identifies as its main rival on the world stage.

Blinken met with Chinese officials in Alaska in March, meetings that were very tense.

With information from .