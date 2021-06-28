After being trapped by the current of the La Silla River, 6 minors are rescued

NEW LION. Civil Protection Personnel from Guadalupe and Firefighters carried out rescue work on a group made up of four adults and six minors who were trapped by the current of the La Silla River, which began to run strongly due to the rain registered in the Monterrey metropolitan area during the early hours of the night.

According to the first reports, alerted by a call for help, the rescuers carried out surveillance work in the riverbed locating a group of people who were surrounded by the passage of the current and unable to cross, so the maneuvers began rescue.

The rescuers had to use materials such as ropes, life jackets, helmets and harnesses to be able to assemble a type of zip line through which people could be brought to safety after having spent several minutes of anguish.

The place to carry out the rescue maneuver presented complications and it is that those in charge of doing this had to manage so that the rope that would lead the trapped to avoid the channel was well secured.

In the end, after several minutes the group of people were brought to safety in their entirety to later be checked and ruled out that they had any type of injury, it was in this way that everything was fortunately only some nervous breakdowns caused by the fact and the maneuvers were totally successful.

Six minors including a baby have already been rescued, coordinated actions continue with rescuers from Guadalupe Civil Protection and Nuevo León Civil Protection.

Supports the Green Cross and the Red Cross.

The rescue is carried out in the bed of the La Silla river in the Tolteca Park. pic.twitter.com/4LPtAtSMUi – Civil Protection NL (@PC_NuevoLeon) June 28, 2021

