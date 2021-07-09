After being released, Bill Cosby wants to return to the stage – El Sol de México

After the Pennsylvania Court overturned his sentence for sexual abuse, the American comedian, Bill Cosby, announced his intention to return to the stage.

The person in charge of announcing Cosby’s wishes was his representative, Adrew Wyatt, who told the Los Angeles Times that the recently released person wants to perform in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. In the same way, he pointed out the excellent condition in which the 83-year-old comedian is.

“In his physical appearance he is exuberant. In his mental state he is exuberant. In his feelings and humor, he is exuberant,” said Wyatt.

On the other hand, the representative also commented that Cosby intends to promote a “justice reform” and the “prison system”, based on the process he had to face.

In 2018 Cosby was sentenced to prison after a Pennsylvania judge found him guilty of a crime of sexual abuse against Canadian Andrea Constand. He became the first celebrity incarcerated in the “MeToo” era.

Last week, the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned that conviction due to a prior civil agreement – in which the facts were acknowledged – with which the victim obtained compensation.

Beyond his return to the stage, the comedian will try to capitalize on the media attention his case has received with a book, written by Frederick Williams, in which he will narrate his time in prison, as well as the strategies used by his lawyers

In addition, according to the Times, filmmaker Michelle Major is preparing a five-episode documentary on the comedian’s life.

In spite of everything, the reputation of the American is badly damaged, since he has never been declared innocent and his release from prison is based on a legal technicality about the pact that the comedian reached with a Montgomery district attorney in 2005 to annul sentence.

The actor was sentenced in 2018 to a maximum of ten years in prison, of which he had to serve at least three, for having sexually assaulted Constand, one of the more than sixty women who have denounced the actor.

The victim was then the basketball coach for the Temple University girls’ team, where Cosby studied and to which she was a major donor.

But in last week’s sentencing, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court argued that Cosby did not get a fair trial and should not have been arrested in 2015, when new Montgomery, Pennsylvania, district attorney Kevin Steele discovered new evidence that They confirmed that the actor abused Constand.

Specifically, what Steele uncovered was a previously secret testimony from Cosby, in which he acknowledged that he sedated women before abusing them.