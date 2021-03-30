After being measured with Lluís, Ancor wins ‘Masters of sewing’ and is made with elo gold mannequin

If already in the first program Lorenzo Caprile baptized him as a mini Yves Saint Laurent, this edition of Masters of sewing could not end in any other way than with Ancor rising as the winner. And he has done so despite an expulsion -and play-off- that turned the networks unprecedented.

Thus, the painting teacher made it clear that, despite not dedicating himself to it, the fabrics do not resist him, taking the longed-for gold mannequin, 50,000 euros and, finally, a Fashion Design course at the Polytechnic University of Madrid. But first, he challenged Lluís. They both had to create a ball gown inspired by the king of the color red, Valentino.

It was a test of height not only because of its content, but also because of the opponents. And, the two had proven to be the most competent over the last few weeks, despite being notably different from each other. However, during the test, both shared a goal, and the Catalan did not hide by being very aware of the garment that his adversary would present and complained about the duration of the same: 150 minutes.

On the contrary, Ancor was calm and confident in the face of a challenge very much in line with his tastes when designing. At the end of the time, the judges agreed to share how much they had enjoyed seeing the two work, highlighting the unmistakable seal of Ancor and the “absolutely wonderful, very visual and beautiful “which was the creation of Lluís.

However, the predictions were fulfilled and this was not enough to beat Ancor, who rose as the brand new winner. “I can’t believe it, this is a dream!” Exclaimed the professor, full of joy. For his part, Lluís expressed his mixed feelings: “It is a bittersweet feeling, because I have worked hard, but I hope this is also the beginning of much more for him “.