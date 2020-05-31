After participating in an act in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro this morning (31), on the edge of Copacabana, in the south zone of Rio, federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ) attacked and threatened anti-fascist protesters in a video published in his Twitter account. The Rio shore was the scene of small protests against and in favor of the federal government.

Silveira, who, during the 2018 election campaign, was photographed breaking a plaque in honor of Rio city councilwoman Marielle Franco (PSOL), murdered in March of that year, broadcast the acts live on her social networks. In the afternoon, the deputy returned to social media to publish the video, about two hours after President Bolsonaro republished, also on his Twitter account, an image with a publication of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, on the same social network, in which the American states that his country will start to consider anti-fascism groups as “terrorist organization”.

Silveira starts the video, filled with profanity and recorded in “selfie”, apparently on his cell phone, while driving a vehicle, saying that he would send a “message” to the “antifa”, “these vagrants, communists, who are on the street all the time “. “There are a lot of armed police in these demonstrations, that one of you anti-fascist protesters will find yours,” says Silveira in the video. The deputy mentions the protests in Copacabana. Silveira says he “waited” for anti-fascist protesters for a fight there, but they were “cowards”.

