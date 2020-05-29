After defeating their biggest rival, Borussia Dortmund, last Tuesday, Bayern Munich return to the field, this Saturday, against Fortuna Düsseldorf, in a match valid for the 29th round of the Bundesliga, in the Arena, at 13:30 (Brasília time). Hans-Dieter Flick’s team continues to lead the league with 64 points from 28 games, seven ahead of second-placed Dortmund.

Bayern Munich seeks third win in seven days since Bundesliga return (GLYN KIRK / .)

Photo: Lance!

In the first round, the Bavarians scored 4-0 at the Düsseldorf Arena, and if they win again, it will be the third in seven days after the Bundesliga returns. The opponent follows in the relegation zone with 27 points, just one behind Mainz, the first team outside the sticking area.

– Of course we want to beat Düsseldorf, even if it is difficult. We want to enjoy our big win in the middle of the week. Now it’s important to take advantage of that in the home game – said Hansi Flick at the press conference on Friday.

Fortuna Düsseldorf’s commander, Uwe Rösler, pointed out that the team has not lost since the return of the German Championship, but praised the championship leaders, rivals of this coming Saturday.

– As a player and coach, I have always had a lot of respect for Bayern. The association’s success speaks for itself. The football they are playing at the moment is fantastic – Rösler said loudly to the next opponents.

Check out the likely lineups

Bayern Munchen: M. Neuer, B. Pavard, J. Boateng, A. Davies, D. Alaba; L. Goretzka, S. Gnabry, T. Mueller, K. Coman, J. Kimmich; R. Lewandowski. Coach: Hans-Dieter Flick

Fortuna Düsseldorf: F. Kastenmeier, A. Hoffmann, K. Ayhan, N. Giesselmann; V. Berisha, E. Thommy, K. Stoeger, M. Zimmermann, M. Suttner; K. Karaman and R. Hennings. Coach: Uwe Rösler.

See the matches of this round for the German Championship

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen (Friday, 29/05, at 3:30 pm at Schwarzwald-Stadion);

Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (Saturday, 05/30, at 10:30 am at Wolfsburg);

Hertha Berlin x Augsburg (Saturday, 05/30, at 10:30 am at the Berlin Olympics);

Mainz v Hoffenheim (Saturday, 05/30, at 10:30 am at Mainz Arena);

Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen (Saturday, 05/30, at 10:30 am at Gelsenkirchen);

Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Düsseldorf (Saturday, 05/30, at 1:30 pm at the Munich Arena);

Borussia Mönchengladbach x Union Berlin (Sunday, 05/31, at 10:30 am at the Mönchengladbach);



Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund (Sunday, 05/31, at 1:30 pm at Paderborn Arena);

Cologne x RB Leipzig (Monday, 06/01, at 3:30 pm, in Cologne).

