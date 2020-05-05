Débora Falabella started recording work for the second Aruanas thermal station when Brazil started to slow down, due to the pandemic. With production stopped, she isolated herself at home, in São Paulo. He began to (re) see Avenida Brasil, in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo. “When we are recording there is no distance. If we see it, it is to correct defects. Now, I am finally able to see it as a spectator.” It was – Avenida Brasil ended on Friday, 1st.

Last Tuesday, the 28th, the first season of Aruanas reached open TV – it was already available, complete, on GloboPlay. This Tuesday, 5th, the second chapter passes – the environmental issue is in the air. When she talked to the State – on the phone, of course – Débora took a break from her current job. It is not a woman to stand still. With a film scheduled to open in April, and postponed, of course – After Lou Lou Sou Eu, by Júlia Rezende, based on the book by Tati Bernardi -, she had the idea. “I was never active in this social networking thing, but I was curious to see if it was possible to create any dramaturgy with these tools. The book is about a woman who suffers from anxiety disorder. I proposed to Julia that we do a spinoff. of this woman in social isolation? “

And that was how the webseries Diário da Quarentena came about, derived from Além a Louca Sou Eu. Débora exchanges ideas with the director, screenwriter Gustavo Lipszterin writes the text and she records it at home, with her cell phone. The first four episodes reached more than 3.3 million views – and 5,344 thousand people – on Facebook and IGTV on Instagram. “We started recording unpretentiously, and it worked. We are still trying to understand how it can strengthen the cinema, when the situation normalizes. What we are doing is a way to make the character known, for when all this is over and people want to go back to the cinema, the theater and consume culture. “

Like everyone else, Débora had plans that the pandemic ran over in 2020. With the recording of Aruanas 2 closed in June, she was going to Portugal with her theater group. “We were going to celebrate 15 years assembling pieces from the repertoire.” Now, you will have to wait. The priority, for now, will be to resume the recording of Aruanas. The series is a creation of Estela Renner and Marcos Nisti, with the collaboration of Carolina Kotscho. “I really like this job, I think it is necessary in Brazil. The environment is attacked every day with deforestation, illegal mining and attacks on indigenous peoples.” The Amazon, again, in the second season? “No, now we have São Paulo and urban pollution, which is also urgent” And what is it like to record with Leandra Leal and Taís Araújo? “We were very close, and the good thing about the series is that it doesn’t just have the environment. It has the stories of each of these women and the interaction between them. But there are four of us, there is also Thainá Duarte, who is very talented.” The second season includes Lima Duarte, Lázaro Ramos and Daniel de Oliveira.

Partnerships, a good hook to still talk about Avenida Brasil. João Emanuel Carneiro’s novel marked an era not only for teledramarturgia, but also for the direction of Amora Mautner and José Luiz Villamarim. The dining scenes in the mansion of Tufão / Murilo Benício became famous, when everyone was talking at the same time, at the table. “In many scenes I, like Nina, serving all those people, was in a privileged condition as an observer, watching everyone act. It was a real school. I had already participated in other soap operas, I was at Clone, which was also successful, but Avenida Brazil moved people a lot. Adriana Esteves made history like Carminha. And even today, there are people who identify me as Nina. “

