After Disney decided to move the release of the Kenneth Branagh movie, ‘Artemis Fowl’ to its Disney + platform, the studio’s CEO, Bob Iger, has confirmed that in the future they could give up more brand new cinemas to launch them directly on the streaming service. . However, the decision will depend on the situation in the world in the coming months with the pandemic.

Iger also wanted to make it clear that in no case will these films be the great productions of the studio such as ‘Muln’ or ‘Black Widow’, whose film releases have already been postponed to July and November respectively. Among the films that could easily enter the short list of candidates to go directly to Disney + are ‘The New Mutants’ (from Fox),’ Soul ‘(from Pixar),’ The One and Only Ivan ‘,’ Everybody’s Talking About Jamie ‘and’ Raya and the Last Dragon ‘.

“There are some projects that we have decided to bring to Disney +,” said Iger. “We have already announced one, that of Artemis Fowl, a movie that would have been released in theaters. Others we have simply delayed, and there are also cases in which we have advanced its arrival to Disney +. Frozen 2 was one of them, but perhaps Onward is the best example. He spent a two-week pay-per-view period and then ended up at Disney +. “

As we have been announcing, Disney is not the only studio that has decided to advance its releases to VOD due to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. These include ‘The Hunt’ and ‘The Invisible Man’ by Blumhouse, ‘Birds of Prey’ by Warner Bros., ‘Bloodshot’ by Sony, ‘I Still Believe’ by Lionsgate, ‘Trolls 2 – World Tour’ by Universal and ‘The Call of the Wild’ by 20th Century Studios, although some of them are currently only available in the United States.

Incidentally, Disney + has already broken the 50 million subscriber barrier worldwide …