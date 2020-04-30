BRASÍLIA – The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), decided to postpone the reopening of trade until, at least, until May 11 due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The previous forecast was to resume activities next Sunday, 3. The decision was announced on Wednesday, 29.

The information was confirmed by the governor state. Ibaneis has been approaching President Jair Bolsonaro. The governor even supported the dismissal of Luiz Henrique Mandetta from the Ministry of Health and also celebrated Sergio Moro’s departure from justice.

The president has already cited the Federal District as an example of a place that intended to loosen social isolation. The government officials even discussed the reopening of civic-military and military schools in Brasilia, which did not happen.

Despite the nods to Bolsonaro, Governor Ibaneis has told the team that he will only loosen the quarantine with the approval of his Health Secretariat. The DF has 1,275 cases of the covid-19 and 28 deaths, according to a balance released this Wednesday by the Ministry of Health. Health. Even with the postponement of the reopening of trade, the population of the DF will have to wear masks when leaving home from Thursday, 30. The government, however, has postponed the application of fines for those who fail to comply with the measure.

By means of a note, the Secretariat of Transport and Mobility (Semob) informed that, due to the decision to postpone the opening of trade, users of the Federal District Public Transport System (STPCDF) will still be able to circulate on buses without the mandatory use of the individual protection mask. The transportation system operators were instructed not to prevent the boarding and travel of any passenger who is not using the item.

Before requiring the mandatory use of masks, the secretariat will carry out an educational campaign on the importance of using it and determined that companies guide employees. The government of the Federal District is passing on protective masks to the operators of the system, which will be distributed in some bus and subway terminals to people without access to the product.

