After another complicated weight cut, Deiveson Figueiredo does not rule out going up to the Weights Gallos

The Flyweight division of the UFC could lose one of the names that kept her afloat after the departure of Demetrious Johnson.

Deiveson Figueiredo, former 125-pound champion, suffered the first defeat by the end of his career when he was subdued by the Mexican Brandon Moreno in the co-star of the UFC 263. And although the Brazilian did not detract from the new monarch of the division, he pointed out that the weight cut may have affected his performance in the cage.

“I always have trouble making weight, bro,” the ‘Deus da guerra’ told MMA Fighting. “The same thing happened this time. I hardly do weight. It was somewhat complicated. It made me feel slow, but I thought I was doing well in the fight. I just couldn’t find myself, and when I was about to, he beat my back and subdued me, which was something I didn’t expect. “

In the post-fight interview with Joe roganFigueiredo, who weighed in on Friday with 40 seconds remaining, said he expects a trilogy fight with Moreno in October, but is not closed to the possibility of trying his luck at 135 pounds either.

“I think about going up (to the Bantamweight), but to make that decision I have to go home and talk to my coaches and make the best decision. But let’s see if the trilogy comes to pass ”.

