The bodies were stacked in a small morgue; Concerns about the spread of Covid-19 in this type of residence increase in the United States.

After the discovery of 17 bodies piled in a small morgue in a New Jersey senior home This week, concerns about the spread of Covid-19 in these types of residences are on the rise in the United States.

Police in Andover, New Jersey, received a Monday anonymous complaint about a body exposed in a shed in front of one of the largest homes for older adults in the state, the Andover Subacute.

Upon arrival, police found 17 bodies inside the residence’s morgue, which is designed for four people, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The 17 bodies are among the 68 deaths registered in the Andover Subacute and the Rehabilitation Center I and II; of the total deaths, 26 had tested positive for coronavirus, including two nurses. Also, of the people still living in the residences, 76 have Covid-19, as well as 41 staff members.

According to the Times, the coronavirus is hitting the homes of older adults in the New York region and the problem extends to the country, without so far the federal government providing a figure on deaths from the virus in homes of older adults.

This Thursday, a group of Democrats in the House of Representatives asked the administration of President Donald Trump publicly track and report coronavirus infections in nursing homes, through a letter signed by 77 representatives, NBC reported.

Deaths from coronavirus are skyrocketing at centers of this type in the United States, as cThus 3,500 long-term care centers have reported coronavirus infections., according to health officials from 39 states.

In addition, an investigation by NBC News this week found more than 5,600 long-term care facility deaths in 29 states, and estimates the deaths are higher because the evidence is few and some states refuse to disclose. data. (Ntx.)