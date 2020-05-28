The previous peak, of 4,092 new cases in one day, had been reached two weeks ago, on May 15

The State of São Paulo broke a new record and registered 6,382 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours this Thursday, 28. The previous peak, of 4,092 new cases in one day, had been reached two weeks ago, on the 15th of May. With the increase, the state has 95,865 people infected with the new coronavirus. The death toll rose to 6,980, with 268 more deaths than the day before.

The high rate was registered a day after Governor João Doria announced the reopening of some sectors of the economy in certain regions of the State, including the capital.

Sanitary barrier in Sorocaba, in the interior of the State

Photo: Disclosure / Sorocaba City Hall / Estadão Content

The occupancy rate of the ICU beds reserved for covid-19 care is 77.4% in the State, against 73.3% the previous day. In Greater São Paulo, the index is 89.2% – the day before, it was 86.7%. Currently, there are 12,500 patients admitted to hospitals in São Paulo, with 4,701 in the ICU and 7,805 in the ward.

Among the fatal victims are 4,091 men and 2,889 women. Deaths are concentrated in patients aged 60 or over, who account for 72.8% of deaths. The main risk factors associated with mortality are heart disease (58.7% of deaths), diabetes mellitus (43%), neurological disease (11.2%), kidney disease (10.4%) and pneumopathy (9.4% ).

