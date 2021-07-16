After an increase in infections and hospitalizations, they recommend not to perform concerts

Drafting

MEXICO CITY. After the increase in infections and hospitalizations due to covid-19, EDC Mexico canceled the festival that it had planned for September 3, 4 and 5.

Due to the current conditions and the recommendations made by the authorities of the CDMX, # EDCMéxico will return with all its strength and splendor in 2022, ”he said on his official Twitter account.

In the sports media, in the afternoon there was speculation about the possibility that the next football matches in stadiums will be held behind closed doors, but at the end of the print edition it had not been confirmed by the clubs or by the capital authorities.

Meanwhile, at medical oxygen points of sale, in the south of the city, yesterday workers pointed out to Image News with Ciro Gomez Leyva that for two weeks the demand for oxygen tanks has increased.

Given the rebound in # COVID19 infections in #CDMX, we visited various businesses selling medical oxygen, crematoriums and hospitals. This is what we found: pic.twitter.com/sQhMaRFNNT – Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) July 16, 2021

AVOID ‘THE SPIDER’ HITTING THE POLICE

Two policemen from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) They were attacked in the streets of the Historic Center when they tried to place an immobilizer, commonly called a spider, on the street of Bolívar.

Through a video that circulates on social networks, it is observed that the agents are beaten by a man in a red shirt in view of a group of people who apparently supported him. He then boards the motorcycle that was driven by another man.

Through an information card, he detailed that the policemen were making tours to inhibit prohibited parking in the area.

-From the Editorial Office

A group of men beat traffic policemen who tried to put a lock on a motorcycle that was parked in a prohibited area, in the Historic Center of the #CDMX: pic.twitter.com/dHRb9an5Eb – Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) July 16, 2021

* In the following link you will find the latest news

* Also check out our Galleries

Meet the most viral on Facebook Trending

Read Excelsior Opinion columnists

cva

Related Content: Delta variant of the coronavirus is 60% more contagious These are the variants of coronavirus present in CDMX Delta variant of the coronavirus triggers infections and forces to reinstate restrictions These are the variants of coronavirus present in CDMX ‘EU becomes independent of the coronavirus’: Biden celebrates the July 4 with a thousand people Yucatan takes a step forward in the fight against Coronavirus with the acquisition of canine elements detecting covid-19