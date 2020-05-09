▲ “With your humility you danced us all, Trinche”, wrote Diego Armando Maradona on his social networks upon learning of the death of the emblematic and skilled Argentine player. Photo @ColonOficial

Buenos Aires. Tomás Felipe Carlovich, emblematic former player of the Central Córdoba club, from the city of Rosario, and one of the most skilled Argentine soccer players, died yesterday at the age of 74 due to the serious injuries he suffered during an assault.

The nicknamed Trinche died in the Clemente Álvarez Emergency Hospital, located in Rosario, where he remained hospitalized after being assaulted last Wednesday by two criminals while cycling on a street in that town.

Carlovich was unable to overcome a surgery he underwent due to the severe head injuries sustained in the attack, his relatives told the media.

“With your humility you danced us all, Trinche. I can’t believe it, I met you a little while ago, and you already left, ”wrote former Argentine star Diego Armando Maradona on his social networks, accompanied by the images of a recent meeting they had held in Rosario. My condolences to your family, and I hope justice is done. May you rest in peace, master, he added.

Carlovich, who was born on April 20, 1949, was a footballer who always escaped fame and preferred to play in modest clubs in promotion categories. He received high praise from Maradona and even related that Pelé asked him to play in the New York Cosmos, in the 70s, although it could not be given.

Formed in Rosario Central, the Trinche joined Central Córdoba in 1972, where it played at different stages in the 1970s and 1980s, becoming an idol.

He also wore the Colón de Santa Fe, Independiente Rivadavia and Deportivo Maipú shirts.

Carlovich became a soccer idol when, in preparation for the 1974 World Cup in Germany, the Argentine national team had a friendly match with a team of club players from Rosario. The result was 3-1 favorable to the Rosario team, with an outstanding performance by the Trinche despite not scoring goals.

Former Argentine technicians such as José Pekerman and César Luis Menotti have highlighted Carlovich’s elegance and skill. His former teammates have lamented that his uncompetitive behavior prevented him from achieving the brilliance his talent deserved.

Carlovich once told that he received an autographed shirt from the star Maradona, when the former captain of the Argentine team went to Rosario to lead Gymnastics and Fencing of La Plata – of which he is a technician – against Rosario Central, with an inscription that said: “Trinche, you were better than me.”

