Elected with the platform to shrink the size of the state in the economy, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro ended up turning to Caixa Econômica Federal and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to put in place policies to protect families and companies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, consolidating public banks as its main operating instruments until now.

Caixa Econômica Federal headquarters in Brasília 10/29/2019 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

With the stoppage of activities to prevent the uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 casting an unprecedented shadow over economic activity, the route previously drawn for the two institutions changed course.

BNDES, which immediately before the crisis sold more than 20 billion reais in Petrobras shares, was preparing to move forward with the downsizing of its share portfolio, valued at around 120 billion reais at peak prices.

The bank’s president, Gustavo Montezano, has already admitted that, given the new scenario, this will be on hold. The bank is now coordinating a union with private banks to bail out large companies.

In the case of Caixa, the expectation, before the pandemic, was that the bank would go public this year on its insurance and pension plan, Caixa Seguridade, the first step in a broader plan, which also involved the IPO of its card, resource management and lottery unit.

With the coronavirus outbreak injecting volatility and melting markets, the onslaught was also frozen. Now, the bank is responsible for operationalizing the payment of aid to informal workers, budgeted at 98.2 billion reais, the main government program so far to protect the most vulnerable.

For FGV economist Nelson Marconi, who was one of the coordinators of the government program of Ciro Gomes (PDT) to the Presidency, the government was forced to recognize that it needs to use public banks at a time like this, after reluctant to adopt stronger actions at the beginning of the crisis, when he still believed that the coronavirus problem would be overcome with the approval of economic reforms.

“Public banks will always be the ones that will grant loans in a situation in which the private sector sees very slow demand, high credit risk,” he said.

Highlighting the flexibility to act through public institutions, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, indicated that with Banco do Brasil, which has shares on the stock exchange, it was not possible to do the same.

“BNDES and Caixa are 100% ours and we have full control over operations. Banco do Brasil is a listed company, more difficult to ask for money,” said Guedes in a conversation with XP executives, broadcast over the internet at the end of March.

DEFERRED PLANS

To enable the payment of emergency benefits, Caixa will create 30 million free digital accounts for Brazilians who were not formally in the financial system. The largest real estate financier in the country, with around 70% of that market, the bank also announced that it will allow individuals and construction companies to take a break or partially pay installments for a period of 90 days.

On another front, Caixa announced specific credit lines for Santas Casas, for the purchase of credit portfolios and for the real estate, construction and agricultural sectors. Another program for the bank to grant financing to micro-entrepreneurs is in the hands of the government and Congress.

To ., the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, evaluated that the payment of social benefits has always been the heart of the bank.

He also argued that the institution has a unique capital position because it has ceased “crazy sponsorships” of 1 billion reais, and sold assets last year that did not make sense, such as 8.5 billion reais in Petrobras shares and 28 billion reais in long Treasury bills.

“The very big change between what is happening now and 10, 12 years ago is that we are only taking measures where Caixa makes money, mathematical measures, approved by the collegiate,” he said, noting that the bank will only operate in crisis in segments that were already its focus before, without targeting large companies.

“The plans (from before) are postponed, they are not changed. At that moment, with the stock exchange at 78 thousand points, which is different from the stock exchange at almost 120 thousand, there is no way for you to think about going public because you don’t know what it will happen in two, three, four, five months “, he added.

In the case of BNDES, seeking to move away from the model adopted in the past of subsidized interest financing for companies seen as national champions, the bank wants market solutions to be sought for businesses with revenues above R $ 300 million, with the companies providing their own guarantees for operations.

The idea is that the BNDES will buy assets issued by companies in the market, such as debentures or bonds, under the same conditions as any other investors.

But a source from the development bank acknowledged to . that the BNDES could offer guarantees through its FGI (Investment Guarantee Fund) to companies with revenues of 10 million to 300 million reais a year, thus encouraging private banks to open their taps to these companies.

The BNDES is also responsible for directing Treasury resources to banks for another important government program in the crisis, from financing 40 billion reais for companies’ payroll with billing of 360 thousand reais to 10 million reais.

RESOURCE RETURN

Before the pandemic, the government relied on resources from both banks to improve its accounts. Guedes even pointed out that, like what happened in 2019, the government would again end the year with a fall in gross debt, helped by the anticipation of BNDES loans to the Treasury.

Given the scenario with the coronavirus, these discussions were in the background and there is no decision about it.

Caixa planned to pay funds received from previous governments through so-called hybrid capital and debt instruments (IHCD). According to Guimarães, the bank is still able to pay at this moment, but considers it prudent to wait for what will happen in the world and with the Brazilian economy.

“It is not this month’s discussion,” he said.

A source close to Minister Guedes estimated that, after the crisis, plans for public banks will return to the previous stake.

“The compass of the economic team has always been the same,” he said.

For UnB economics professor Roberto Ellery, it is important that the programs of entirely state-owned banks are strictly monitored, especially after subsidy policies implemented by the BNDES in the past have been fundamental to the Brazilian fiscal breakdown.

“If it is used wisely it is a good time to have such a bank. You have to know if it will be used and if they will be able to disarm what they set up for the crisis afterwards,” he said. “The key is to limit the time for this performance.”

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

