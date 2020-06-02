Under strict security protocols and without an audience at the stadiums, football will return to the European continent in June, after almost three months of inactivity. With the ball rolling, the main clubs in the world will be able to mitigate the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first important league to return to the pitch was Germany, on the 16th. Twelve dates have already been used and there are five rounds left to the end of the championship, which has a good chance of enshrining Bayern Munich with the eighth championship. The Bavarian team has 67 points and has a seven advantage over Borussia Dortmund.

The next fans to kill the homesickness of their current stars will be the Portuguese, who will be able to see, on television, this Wednesday, the leader Porto as a visitor against Famalicão. The last ten rounds promise a great dispute because Benfica, in second place, only have one point less than the first placed (60 to 59).

On the 11th, it will be the Spaniards’ turn to follow the eternal dispute between Barcelona and Real Madrid on the small screen. Zinedine Zidane’s men have 11 rounds to try to take the top spot from Lionel Messi’s teammates. The Catalans have two points of advantage: 58 to 56.

The hottest championship of today will be played again on the 20th, but at least the champion is considered bearded, after all Liverpool, with nine rounds to be played, has 25 points (82 to 57) over Manchester City.

The return of the dispute on the pitch will at least help clubs not to have to pay R $ 135 million in reimbursement to the television channels for the lack of games.

The Italians will have to wait until the 20th to see Cristiano Ronaldo wearing the Juventus jersey. The Portuguese will be able to play 12 games in 44 days to take the Turin team to the ninth consecutive title. The duel promises to be exciting with Lazio, who add just one point less in the classification (63 to 62).

The French anticipated and canceled the season on April 28, granting the title in advance to Paris Saint-Germain, of Brazilian Neymar, with 11 games in advance. With 68 points, the Parisian team added 12 more than runner-up Olympique de Marseille.

Austria (this Tuesday), Bulgaria (Friday), Turkey (12), Sweden (14), Norway (16), Switzerland (19) and Russia (21) will also resume their activities in June.

The return of football in Europe will help fanatics of Breton sport to await the national dispute, which still lacks security, consensus and organization in the face of the outbreak of the new coronavirus to swing the nets again.

