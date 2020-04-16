The National Commission for Space Activities assured that air pollution in large cities in Argentina was “significantly reduced” almost a month after the decree that determined the social, preventive and compulsory isolation, last March 19, to mitigate the advance of the coronavirus.

“The averages of the three previous and subsequent weeks obtained from the daily observations made by the Sentinel-5p satellite show that the nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) present in the atmosphere of the most important urban centers of the country has been significantly reduced after the definition of Mandatory Isolation ”, affirmed María Fernanda García Ferreyra, expert in air quality issues of the Emergency and Early Alerts Unit of the CONAE Technological Linking management, who made the maps.

NO₂ “is one of the gaseous species chosen to monitor air quality, because its abundance is closely related to vehicular and air traffic and also to the activity of some industries, “he added.

In this sense, it was indicated that “nitrogen dioxide has harmful effects on human health and also participates in the formation of other atmospheric pollutants such as tropospheric ozone.”

In this regard, García Ferreyra added that “it is remarkable to see how in other urban conglomerates in Argentina (Córdoba, Rosario, Mendoza and San Miguel de Tucumán) values ​​of similar magnitude are observed for the time prior to isolation, but when compared with those registered in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires are between 5 and 6 times lower ”.

During the month of March, a survey of air pollution parameters carried out by the Ministry of the Environment of the City of Buenos Aires recorded that the polluting particles that Buenos Aires breathe were reduced by half.

Measurements made at different points of the City that detect the presence of carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxide (NOx), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and particulate matter 10 (mp / 10) marked a decrease of 50% in relation to the same period of 2019.

Nevertheless, in the hours prior to the announcement of the national government beginning of isolation, there was an increase in all emissions, since the neighbors went out to make different purchases and procedures before 12 at night, the start time of social isolation.

The environmental authorities assure that the reduction of all parameters is especially due to the decrease in vehicular traffic.

The good ones news about cleaner skies started a few weeks ago, when they were reported notable changes in cities such as Beijing or Mexico DF.

NASA satellite images showed during the month of February that NO2 concentration dropped dramatically in Wuhan, the Chinese city epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, since from red and orange the map turned blue.

Similar situations were found in early March by the European Space Agency in the north of Italy, confined area to fight the spread of the disease and the same would be happening in Madrid and Barcelona, where strict confinement has also been applied since mid-March.