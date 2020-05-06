Killer hornets have longer stingers with toxic venom that could pose a danger to people if insects feel threatened

United States.- As a result of the alert Because of an invasion of ‘giant’ hornets capable of killing people and destroying bee hives, Internet users have resurfaced a video in which one of these insects can be seen killing a mouse.

The video dates from the year 2018, but before the sighting of these “murderous hornets” as they were called on social networks, users returned to viralize this video.

In the images you can see a giant hornet attacking a mouse, while it struggles to defend itself repeatedly, but the large insect holds it tightly without releasing it until it finally flies away and leaves the dying rodent.

Discretion is recommended, images may hurt the sensitivity of the reader.

SIGHTS IN UNITED STATES

The giant hornet was first seen in United States in December, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture. The insects they are native to Japan. The term “killer hornet” began popping up on Twitter this weekend after a New York Times report on Saturday about efforts to prevent the species from attacking honey bees.

THEY DO NOT ATTACK HUMANS, BUT IF THEY ARE CAUSED THEY CAN KILL

Giant hornets can decapitate honey bees and destroy entire hives in just a few hours, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Killer hornets have longer stingers with toxic venom that could pose a danger to people if insects feel threatened. Giant hornets can also sting repeatedly, entomologist Chris Looney said in a video posted on the department’s YouTube page last month.

And while killer hornets don’t usually attack humans, when provoked, they can also kill people.