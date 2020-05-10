The Modern Revolutionary Party accused the Dominican Liberation Party of seeking political supporters through a “criminal, fraudulent and deceptive campaign in which it irresponsibly accuses the PRM” of sponsoring acts contrary to law and good customs.

The complaint was made this Saturday by the Mayor of the main municipality of the La Vega province and Secretary of Municipal Affairs of the PRM, Kelvin Cruz, who reproached the allegations of the PLD, remembering that the construction of frames is already common.

“From the campaign against Magistrate Miriam Germán, to the case of Colonel Guzmán Peralta and the technician of the Claro company, accused of sabotaging the municipal elections called and suspended on February 16; then, the pilgrimage escorted most of its journey by the National Police and the security forces, which ended with an unfortunate break in social distancing measures; and now, betting on chaos by trying to attribute to members of our party, having participated in the fires at the Duquesa and Rafey landfills, “said the leaders of the PRM.

The Mayor of La Vega assured that “the Modern Revolutionary Party regrets that the political leadership of the official government party resorts to these defamatory acts, lacking in ethics and full of bad faith, at times when once again we reiterate that they must Putting national unity before private interests, to seek solutions to the health, economic and social crisis, which is taking the lives of good men and women, both in our national territory and throughout the world. “

He indicated that the PRM will continue to concentrate its forces to continue helping and collaborating with the Dominican people, and together they will mitigate the crisis that is affecting the country, while “having authorized a team of legal professionals to file the appropriate legal actions against this type of reprehensible campaigns assumed ”.

Kelvin Cruz made these statements accompanied by Deputies Víctor D’Aza and Ulises Rodríguez, as well as the Political Directorate of the Modern Revolutionary Party of the municipality of Santiago, and Eddy Báez, Director of the District Board of Santiago Oeste.

.