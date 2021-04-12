After a year of restrictions, Miami-Dade lifts curfew

April 12, 2021 April 12, 2021

0

The mayor of Miami-Dade, Danielle Levine Cava, reported this Sunday that as of Monday, April 12, the curfew in the county will be lifted after a year of harsh restrictions for prevention against COVID-19.

“At 12:01 am tonight our countywide curfew will be lifted. After a year of great challenges, this is an important step in our fight towards economic recovery ”, announced the county president through Twitter. “However, I urge our residents to remember that we all still have a responsibility to do our part to stop the spread,” he added with an exhortation.

Despite the rise of the curfew in Florida County, health authorities insist that measures such as: wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands, and staying home when sick remain the most effective ways to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel brighter than ever; Let’s not back down when we’ve come this far ”, he concluded.

0