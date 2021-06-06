After a year away from the stage, Yuridia returns with Desierto Tour – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The singer Yurida returns to the stage, after the Covid-19 pandemic, all kinds of events were canceled; now he returns to the stage with everything and will perform with his show Desierto Tour, at the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack.

The exacadémica will give a spectacular show on June 25 and 26 at night, so all its fans will be able to get their tickets.

On this occasion he will perform at turn 4 of the Mexico City Autodrome to delight everyone with his music and especially with his most recent album.

So Yuridia is more than happy to return to feel the heat of the public, after she also withdrew from social networks after an incident with a reporter and has confessed that she suffers from a disorder that does not allow her to have such easy communication with the people.

However, now they will be able to sing all their hits such as ‘En su lugar’, ‘You were wrong’ and ‘Amigos no por favor’, as well as new songs that they can already get on all digital platforms.