After a twenty-hour flight and multiple stopovers, Marina Rodriguez just landed in Las Vegas on Thursday to star fight with Michelle Waterson

Marina Rodriguez

Marina Rodriguez had to go through thick and thin to secure his participation in his first star square with the UFC.

The Strawweight promise uncharacteristically landed Thursday morning in Las Vegas – the norm is for athletes to do so until Tuesday during Fight Week – for their Saturday engagement against Michelle Waterson in the UFC Las Vegas 26.

According to a report published on ESPN, the flight of the Brazilian, who just received her visa on Wednesday, lasted approximately twenty hours due to health protocols related to COVID-19 and made stopovers in São Paulo and Houston before arriving in the capital city. of the fights.

All this without counting that he accepted the contest against the former champion of invicta FC with a week’s notice.

Rodriguez, 34, has made six fights with the UFC to a 3-1-2 record. His only professional loss to date was a split decision to the former division monarch, Carla esparza, in the UFC Fight Island 3.

