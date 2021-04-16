After a survey, Marvel completes the new X-Men

Marvel Comics has formed a new X-Men team and gave the public a chance to vote to include the missing member. The result was published and the line-up is already known.

Like every good team of superheroes in comics, the X Men they always show members coming and going, as well as some who don’t stay long, or who do the opposite. This is why recently, while the publisher published House of X Y Powers of X, a new main lineup was prepared for the comics under the title X-Men.

Although it is true that a monthly publication of the latter is made, this refers to an anthology per character, rather than a series of adventures of the group. These compilations located in Krakoa they were written by Jonathan Hickman and illustrated by Leinil yu.

However, at the end of last year, Cyclops Y Jean gray They declared that they would lead a new lineup of heroes. This was said in the plot of X of Swords.

After the couple’s statements, ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ began to prepare the other members. Of course, the two of them, apart from bringing the group together, would also fight side by side.

However, something very different was done this time to follow the process. A poll. Yes, Marvel conducted a poll to find out which mutant the audience would like to be a part of this time.

Thus, the results were published and Polaris, daughter of magnet, was the winner. Other options highlighted characters such as Banshee, Sunspot, Cannonball, Marrow Y Armor.

Polaris first appeared in The X-Men # 49 (1968). Its power is to control electromagnetic energy

To show a fictitious reaction from the candidates, the creator company posted a mini-series of vignettes on Twitter with the hashtag, #XMenVote.

And the winner is… #XMenVote pic.twitter.com/yXY7PfD88D – Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 15, 2021

The new team

Finally, the main cast was made up of: Cyclops, Jean Gray, Polaris, Rogue (Sassy Girl), Sunfire, Synch Y Wolverine. It should be noted that the latter will be Laura Kinney (X-23) and no Logan.

Others are still expected to enter as the written numbers progress.

Polaris will be the new main member of the new X-Men