After a surprise announcement, Francis Ngannou’s Manager and Dana White discuss on social networks

After the announcement of the bout for the interim belt. Marquel martin, Francis Ngannou’s manager spoke in his environment and said he was shocked by the decision of UFC to schedule that fight.

Response from Martin generated an immediate response from Dana White, the organization’s president.

“That guy is full of me—-. He knows exactly what is happening and he is not “in shock” at all. We spoke on various occasions that this was going to happen. The work of he is incompetent. I hope Francis Ngannou starts looking for other people to help him with his career ”, wrote Dana White in the publication of Instagram on the account of Brett okamoto from ESPN.

The replica of Dana White there was no answer. Shortly after, the manager of Ngannou he replied, but with a much longer answer, where he spoke about the problems in announcing the fight for the interim belt itself with the availability of the champion to fight the following month.

“Completely shocked with his decision after telling us that September was fine for us. Completely shocked after you made threats after only three months, even being warned about it. Completely shocked because you knew that Francis needed more time “, wrote Martin. “Incompetent job? I think we do a great job. I believe that, in truth, you do not like the fact that Francis is managed not only by me, by an entire agency that you cannot work with ”.

The manager of the race Ngannou He invited Dana White to expose all the conversations, emails and calls about the future of the champion.

“Let’s show everything for the whole world to see? E-mails, calls, texts, all together? Because I am ready to be boycotted by the UFC. That doesn’t define me. How’s it going? From your former employee? Marquel Martin “, concluded the manager.

Francis Ngannou became heavyweight champion in UFC 260, when he knocked out Stipe Miocic, three months ago.

Ciryl Gane Y Derrick Lewis they will face each other in the stellar of UFC 265 for the division’s interim belt. The bout is scheduled for August 7, in Houston Texas.

