After a second victory as a Lightweight, Renato Moicano aims high: “I want guys like Islam or Gregor Gillespie”

Despite only having two wins at 155 pounds, Renato moicano He believes he has earned the opportunity to meet the fighters who occupy the bottom of the division rankings.

Moicano, a former 145-pound contender, rose to 2 – 1 at Lightweight thanks to a first-round submission against Jai herbert in the fight that opened the Main Card of the past UFC Las Vegas 30.

Chatting with the media after the event, the former champion of Jungle fight He threw up some names that he would like to face in the future.

“My next fight should be against someone in the top 15. Sure,” said the Brazilian at the press conference (via MMA Junkie). “I keep asking the UFC for the best they can put me in front of. I want the best names they can give me, and that’s what I’m looking for, guys like Islam (Makhachev), (Gregor) Gillespie, all those guys. The best fighter or the best striker. I want to fight with the best.

Moicano, 2-3 in his last five bouts over the Octagon, debuted in the division earlier this year with a 44-second submission win over Damir Hadžovic.

In his second presentation, which took place in the Preliminaries of the UFC 256, fell by KO in the first round to Rafael Fiziev.

Makhachev, number nine in the ranking, will headline the card on July 17 against fifteen, Thiago Moses.

Gillespie, on the other hand, is coming off his return to the sport after a year and a half away with a victory by TKO in the second round against Carlos Diego Ferreira, which put him 7-1 in the promo.

