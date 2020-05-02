After the communicators Nashla Bogaert and Hony Estrella have been trending on social networks for their different opinions regarding dancing in times of coronavirus, Bogaert spoke about the issue and said that there is no problem between her and her former co-worker and even They have even communicated by phone in recent days.

“We have no conflict. In fact, we grew up together, we admire each other, we love each other, we continue our careers and we have never needed any kind of touch to attract attention. We are not to create problems, “Nashla said in an interview on the program” Esta Noche Mariasela. “

The actress clarified that the message that Hony published on her Instagram account criticizing the influencers who dance, while the people are suffering the ravages of COVID-19, never took it as a hint towards her.

“I never felt it was directed for me, because even we shared friendships with people who are also doing it, who are also dancing, who are also looking for a way to drain all the tension and that home confinement is a little more relieved and for The least and through entertainment inspire others to find a way to have a good time at home. I never saw it as a direct mesh, “said Bogaert.

The communicator who has captured the attention for her dances on the famous social network TikTok, explained that she made a publication to thank that she was mentioned in an article for the international day of dance and people took it as a response to Estrella’s post.

Even when questioned if she had spoken to Hony after all of that, Nashla’s response was that they had communicated over the phone.

The publication in the networks

With the image on the cover of Marie Claire magazine of a nurse with a face marked by the use of masks and the title “The real influencers”, Hony published the message: “At some point this country will understand? Yes maybe! ! Half an island with country pretenses, while the town falls apart I start to dance and the town applauds me? Okay!!”.

Nashla later shared the publication of an article that talks about the benefits of dance in the midst of the crisis. “Dancing: Remedy for adversity, wonderful article by @pandorard, for today, the international day of dance that demonstrates the powerful therapy of dancing. Why we dance, what gives us, read it, it will be very useful ”, many people took this as a response to the post of the presenter of“ Extraordinary Saturday ”.

Then a follower tagged Hony in a comment inviting her to dance a little bit or join Tik Tok, a proposal that was rejected with a forceful response: “No more, I’d rather go out and bring food,” he wrote with heart smilies.

But Nashla replied: “You can do both”, this sparked a wave of comments from fans of both who even formed teams like “Team Nashla” and “Team Hony”.

Nashla and Hony were born as communicators on the “Fun with Jochy” platform, both continued their careers in film and theater. Nashla embarked on the production of films and seasonal programs, while Hony was the candidate for vice mayor of Santo Domingo, by the People’s Force Party.

.