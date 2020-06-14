Acquiring a property is one of the greatest goals in the life of many people, however, it is also usually the largest investment in life.

ITALY.- After having been one of the countries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Italy It has begun to gradually reactivate its activities in its cities and towns.

In recent days, the country has opened borders for flights from Europe.

However, also with the return of some activities, the houses of 1 euro that last year became a trend on social networks.

This is the town of Cinquefrondi, where the government offers houses at such a low price in order for people to remodel them and thus stimulate the local economy since all these properties are abandoned.

It should be noted that not a single case of coronavirus was ever recorded in this town for the entire duration of the quarantine in Europe.

This town located in Calabria has a population of about 6,500 inhabitants and is located in the north of the Italian Republic.

« Finding new owners for the many abandoned houses we have is a key part of Operation Beauty that we launched to reclaim degraded and lost parts of the city, » said Michele Conia, mayor of Cinquefrondi.

BE CAREFUL! NOT ALL IS HONEY ON LEAVES …

However, not everything is honey flakes, because people who take advantage of this opportunity will be forced to pay home insurance of 250 euros a year and if they do not remodel the house they will be subject to a fine of several thousand euros.

