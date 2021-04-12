After a new defeat in the Octagon, Kevin Holland will seek to evolve and train with an MMA legend

With another loss in just 21 days at UFC Vegas 23, he put Kevin Holland on the alert. After losing front Marvin vettori by unanimous decision. The American understood the need to seek to evolve and confirmed that he will seek a weight reinforcement in his preparation.

In an interview with ESPN after Saturday’s event, the controversial middleweight will go on to train with Daniel Cormier.

“I cannot say that there will be many changes. Honestly, I don’t know. I’m going to spend some time with Daniel Cormier. For sure, work on my fight, and learn some takedowns. Outside of that, I’ll be the same “, he claimed Holland.

While you are aware that you need to improve so as not to enter a critical phase in the organization, Kevin, who was a victim of grappling in his last two fights, stressed that he should not change his essence. Known for his provocative and aggressive style, the American will keep his main characteristics.

“I’m not going to change the fighter that I am and become a fighter just because those guys want to fight tight. I like to exchange, attack. But I’m better at keeping the fight on my feet and delivering knockouts to people. “ concluded.

After a 2020 perfect, where he won his five bouts, the 2021 it has not been easy for Holland. At the end of March, he ended his streak after being dominated by Derek Brunson. 21 days later, he replaced Till and faced Marvin vettori, losing by unanimous decision.