THQ Nordic revealed Biomutant in 2017. The game was originally slated to debut in 2018, but was delayed and so far the title is not yet for sale. Even the zero updates on its development process made fans think that the title had not come to fruition, but at the beginning of the year the developer cleared doubts. There is good news for all who await this title, because we will soon know more about it.

Biomutant developer Experiment 101 shared the lineup for the IGN Summer of Gaming event on Twitter, citing June 24. This day, according to the event schedule, more about Biomutant will be revealed, as the developer will be present in an interview and a new gameplay video will be shown.

Biomutant is in its final phase of development

This is very important, since it has been almost 1 year since news about the title has been revealed. In August 2019, some impressive collection editions were released and the last time the developer spoke was to indicate that the project is still standing and that they are in the last phase of production.

There are no known topics to be covered at the event, but there is hope that Experiment 101 will finally reveal Biomutant’s release date or more gameplay details via the new video. We will keep you informed.

The last time we heard of the game, a release was still planned for 2020. However, note that this was before the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), so we don’t know if this will impact its release.

Biomutant is expected to hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

