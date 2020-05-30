RIO – Given the delay of the social organization Iabas to deliver the seven field hospitals for the treatment of covid-19 patients in the State of Rio de Janeiro, the government of the State of Rio is negotiating with a private consortium to take over the management of six of these hospitals. But the social organization will continue to be responsible for the completion of all units, which after being ready can be managed by the consortium.

So far, only one of the seven field hospitals has been delivered, in Maracanã (northern Rio). This would continue to operate under the responsibility of Iabas. Units in the municipalities of São Gonçalo, Nova Iguaçu, Duque de Caxias, Nova Friburgo, Campos and Casimiro de Abreu are still under construction. Together, these hospitals will offer 1,300 vacancies for covid-19 patients.

According to the state government, the transfer of the administration of the field hospitals was discussed this Friday (29), in a meeting of Governor Wilson Witzel (PSC) with representatives of the social organization Iabas, the state secretaries of Health, Fernando Ferry, and Infrastructure and Works, Bruno Kazuhiro, and representatives of Association of Hospitals of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the Union of Hospitals of Rio. Next Monday (1) there will be another meeting, this time with the participation of the Attorney General of the State, Marcelo Lopes, to outline the best legal path for the transfer of operations to a group of businessmen in the sector.

“We called Iabas to give the units to a group of businessmen and we can continue operations. It is more efficient to place each hospital under the responsibility of a business group, because they are experienced people in hospital management, they are businessmen in the industry”, he said. Ferry.

One of the possibilities under study, according to the government, is that Iabas will only be in charge of the 400-bed Maracanã Hospital, opened on May 9. But the social organization will need to complete the works of the remaining six hospitals, with direct supervision from the state secretariat for Infrastructure and Works, which will monitor the fulfillment of the schedules.

“We are available to supervise the works, whichever alternative is chosen from now on. For that, we need the executive project for each hospital and other documentation that we already urgently request from Iabas,” said secretary Kazuhiro.

If there is an agreement, the private consortium of hospitals will be in charge of hiring health professionals for management and providing care to patients, obeying the table values ​​already in force with Iabas.

“The proposal is to form a consortium to take over the management of hospitals for the State, without taking on physical work and investments. It is a proposal to help the State and participate in a solution for field hospitals. The governor’s focus is resolve as soon as possible the service to the population “, said Marcus Camargo Quintella, vice president of the Association of Hospitals of the State of Rio, who was accompanied by Guilherme Jaccoud, director of the Union of Hospitals and Health Services Establishments of the State of Rio .

