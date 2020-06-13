In a video you can see the elderly man known affectionately as Pepe, leaving the Intensive Care Unit
By: Web Writing
Madrid.- Director of Security of the Prince of Asturias Hospital in Alcalá de Henares, José Lópezhas abandoned the Intensive care unit after 91 days of fighting against Covid-19.
This has been transferred by the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid in a video broadcast on social networks, where this professional, affectionately known as Pepe, is seen leaving the ICU to applause and congratulations by fellow health workers.
« Congratulations to him and to all the professionals who have taken care of him, » wrote the Community on the Salud Madrid Twitter account.