Former Minister Sérgio Moro completed an eight-hour deposition at the Federal Police Superintendence in Curitiba late Saturday night, 2. The former Lava Jato judge was heard about his accusations of attempted political interference by President Jair Bolsonaro in the corporation . He left the Federal Police headquarters around 11 pm and said he was ‘tired’.

The hearing started around 2:00 pm and went until 10:40 pm, led by delegate Christiane Corrêa Machado, head of the Investigations Section of the Supreme Federal Court. Investigations uncover the charges of the former Lava Jato judge in his resignation announcement last week.

The former Lava Jato judge presented conversations, audios and e-mails exchanged with President Jair Bolsonaro during the period that he occupied the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

During Moro’s testimony, groups of pro-government protesters called the ex-minister a ‘rat’ and ‘Judas’, a name used by Bolsonaro on social media before the hearing. “With so many major crimes, why did he want to turn against the president and his family?” They shouted from the car.

A group of Morro supporters was also at the scene, with banners to support the former judge and Operation Lava Jato. During the night, a delivery boy took pizzas to the team that accompanied the audience – at that time, Moro’s testimony had lasted more than seven hours. Two breaks were made during the day.

Moro accused Bolsonaro of changing the command of the PF to obtain confidential information and reports of investigations when announcing his resignation last week. Planalto is concerned with the progress of inquiries that investigate schemes for the dissemination of ‘fake news’ and the financing of anti-democratic acts carried out in April, in Brasília.

“The president told me that he wanted to have a person of his personal contact, that he could collect information, intelligence reports, be a director, superintendent, and it is not really the role of the Federal Police to provide this type of information. Investigations have to be Imagine if at Lava Jato, a minister or President Dilma or ex-President (Lula) would be calling the superintendent in Curitiba to gather information “, said Moro, commenting on Bolsonaro’s pressures for the change in command of FEDERAL POLICE.

The change of command in the PF was barred by an injunction by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who saw signs of misuse of power in the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem, director of Abin, to head the PF. Ramage is close to Bolsonaro and a friend of the president’s children. The appointment was canceled by Planalto and the president is still studying appeals against the court decision.

Moro testified and is believed to have presented evidence to support his charges against the president. To Veja magazine, the ex-minister said he would present evidence ‘at an opportune time’ – this included audios and numerous exchanges of personal and government messages exchanged with the president via WhatsApp, Bolsonaro’s favorite application for delegating orders to subordinates.

The former Lava Jato judge gave a statement accompanied by a lawyer and did not speak to the press when he arrived and left the PF headquarters in Curitiba.

The inquiry opened at the request of the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, targets both the president and Moro. The former minister is being investigated for alleged slanderous accusations and a crime against honor. The PGR was represented by attorneys João Paulo Lordelo Guimarães Tavares, Antonio Morimoto and Hebert Reis Mesquita – the latter was part of the Lava Jato working group within the Attorney General’s office since Raquel Dodge.

In authorizing the opening of the inquiry last Monday, the 27th, in a 17-page decision, Minister Celso de Mello noted that the President of the Republic ‘is also a subject of the laws’, despite occupying a ‘hegemonic position’ in Brazilian political structure, ‘further accentuated by the expressiveness of the high functions of the State it exercises’.

Hours before Moro’s testimony, the president used his social media accounts called the ex-minister ‘Judas’ when he released a video in which an unidentified person says he heard the voices of others who would speak to Adélio at the time of the crime – even with two inquiries from the Federal Police, one of which has already been concluded, point out that the stabber acted alone.

During the morning, when leaving the Palácio do Alvorada, the president did not want to speak to the press, but he told supporters that he will not be the target of any ‘coup’ in his government. “Nobody will do anything contrary to the Constitution. Nobody will want not give the blow to me, no “, he said.

