Little by little the tourism industry tries to return to normal after being severely damaged by the coronavirus pandemic and the first to want to return to their activities are amusement parks, so this week it has been Ocean Park Hong Kong’s reopening date confirmed.

It must be remembered that six months ago this place was closed because the outbreak of Covid-19 began in China, being at that time the country with the highest number of infected in the world, but as time passed, the nation was able to control bliss disease through a strict health system.

That is why now the South China Morning Post medium reported that the mouse house is ready to reopen its doors to Ocean Park on June 13. This park has several mechanical games like aquariums with different aquatic animals.

See this post on Instagram 來自 蒙特利爾 、 獲獎 無數 嘅 多媒體 工作室 Moment Factory 傾力 製作 ， 為 你 帶來 獨一無二 嘅 超 感官 光 雕 匯演 「光影 頌」！ 每晚 7 點 ， 大型 光 雕 投影 將 海洋 IM ANIMO ， 配合原創 音樂 、 驚喜 特效 ， 以及 The 7 Fingers 舞台 指導 下 嘅 精彩 雜技 演出 ， 引領 你 開展 夢幻 刺激 嘅 自然 探索之旅！ 以 優惠價 港幣 $ 416 於 網上 訂購 「光影 盛 夜 (標準 入場門票 連 小食 套餐) ， 由 早 玩 到 晚 ， 親身 感受 世界 級 光 雕 匯演 有 幾 震撼！ Soul of the Ocean is a one-of-a-kind immersive multimedia show created by Moment Factory, an award-winning Montreal- based multimedia studio. Every night at 7:00, the ancient spirit ANIMO is summoned at the heart of Ocean Park’s Aqua City Lagoon. Featuring original music, surprising special effects, and thrilling acrobatics choreographed by The 7 Fingers, the show brings you along on a colorful journey in celebration of nature in all its wonder! Enjoy Ocean Park’s new Gala of Lights Grand Opening Offer, with a general admission ticket and one set of complimentary snack combo, at a discounted price of HK $ 416 online, and have fun at Ocean Park from day to night, in this world-class, breath-taking show! . #hkoceanpark #GalaofLights #SoulOfTheOcean #OceanParkTonight # 海洋 公園 # 光影 盛 夜 # 光影 頌 # 夜遊 新 選擇 A post shared by Ocean Park Hong Kong (@hkoceanpark) on Jan 15, 2020 at 3:40 PST

The same sources that indicated the reopening date of Ocean Park Hong Kong, expressed that in the same way will be soon to reopen Hong Kong Disneyland, one of the largest theme parks of the brand, but it does not have a specific date, although he assured that it could be in July since between On July 15-21 there will be a Book Fair.

“We want to restart the economy in the second half of this year through new initiatives in tourism, foreign trade and commercial insurance services. We are confident that we will overcome the economic crisis,” said Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah.

It also plans to return to its activities from July 11, so by that date there will already be two open parks of this brand, while this past June 5 Universal Orlando had its reopening, although not with the number of people expected to have.